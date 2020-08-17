Earth to Ned: Disney+ Releases Trailer for Jim Henson Company's Alien Talk Show

The newly released Muppets Now series isn't the only Jim Henson Company project coming to Disney+ this fall. On Monday morning, Disney+ released the first trailer for the upcoming series Earth to Ned, which was one of the first original shows initially announced by the Mouse House's streaming service. The series follows the format of a late night talk show, but it's hosted by an alien who was sent to Earth to take over, but ended up falling in love with our culture and vowing to learn more about the planet as a whole. You can check out the 30-second trailer in the video above!

Earth to Ned is hosted by an alien commander named Named, along with his lieutenant Cornelius, as they aim to gain a better understanding of life on Earth. The show is broadcast from the bridge of their spaceship, which has been hidden deep underground to help hide their location.

All ten episodes of the first season of Earth to Ned will debut on Disney+ on September 4th, just over a month after the arrival of The Muppets Now. Each episode will focus on a theme, such as comedy, sports, social media, or fashion.

Guests in Season 1 of the series include Joshua Bassett (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Rachel Bilson (The O.C.), Michael Ian Black (Wet Hot American Summer), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Gina Carano (The Mandalorian), RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Taye Diggs (Rent), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Bindi and Robert Irwin (Crikey! It’s the Irwins), Gillian Jacobs (Love), NeNe Leakes (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!), Joel McHale (Community), Andy Richter (Conan), Olivia Rodrigo (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Eli Roth (Hostel), Kristen Schaal (Gravity Falls), Paul Scheer (The League), Jenny Slate (Zootopia), Raven Symoné (Raven’s Home), Reggie Watts (The Late Late Show with James Corden), and Billy Dee Williams (Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back).

