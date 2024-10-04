Elizabeth Henstridge To Appear in Key Role in Superman & Lois's Final Season

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD star Elizabeth Henstridge, who directed an episode of Superman & Lois in both seasons two and three, will return to the series later this fall to ply a pivotal role in the show's final season. Henstridge, who will also direct the fifth episode of the ten-episode season, has been tapped to play Lex Luthor's daughter, who as yet doesn't have a name. In the new season, Luthor is fixated on reuniting with his daughter, who left in her teens when Lex was convicted of murder and went to jail.

Henstridge will play the role -- although it is not yet clear how many episodes in which she will appear, or how big a role she will play in the season, beyond the story role that her existence and disappearance plays.

"I worked with her on Agents of SHIELD, and she's unbelievable," executive producer Brent Fletcher told ComicBook. "She's an unbelievable actress and just the greatest person to work with. She is so nice and awesome at what she does. Our crew loves her, she loves our crew...we built it for her. She was the only person we ever went to with it."

"We tried to give everybody a swan song this year," Fletcher added. "Like, 'What if you did that?' And she said yes."

The season is expected to adapt the early 1990s "Death of Superman" storyline, in which the Man of Steel dies at the hands of Doomsday and the world has to figure out how to go on without its creator.

The "Death of Superman" story has been adapted a few times -- first in DC's first DC Universe-branded animated movie, Superman: Doomsday. In that story, it wasn't a very close adaptation of the comics, but it did introduce the notion that Lex Luthor was tied to the creation of Doomsday. That happened again in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which also ended with Superman's death, and then there was a two-part Death and Return of Superman animated movie. In Superman & Lois, Doomsday is a mutated version of Bizarro, sent after Superman by Lex Luthor.

Season 4 premiere of Superman & Lois is now set to premiere on Monday, October 7th at 8 p.m. ET with a two-episode debut. The series will then follow with new episodes on Monday nights at the same time going forward. Superman & Lois will be followed on Monday nights by an eight-part docuseries, The Wranglers, beginning on October 14th at 9 p.m. ET.