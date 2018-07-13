Ellen Pompeo Weighs in on Sandra Oh Making Emmy History

It has been nearly four years since Christina Yang left Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, but her “person” Meredith Grey, aka Ellen Pompeo, could not help but congratulate Sandra Oh on her landmark Emmy nomination.

The 48-year-old actress congratulated Oh in a tweet on Friday following the star’s history-making Emmy nod in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her performance in BBC America’s Killing Eve.

Yes!!! So incredibly happy for @IamSandraOh who deserves this more than anyone..No one can touch this girls dedication to story telling or her talent. https://t.co/ObpaOk0SKe — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) July 13, 2018

“Yes!!! So incredibly happy for Sandra Oh who deserves this more than anyone..No one can touch this girls dedication to story telling or her talent,” Pompeo tweeted, quoting Oh’s own tweet acknowledging the nomination.

I was not on my phone yesterday and clearly missed ALOT!!! Congratulations @IamSandraOh this is beyond well deserved and your history making is incredibly moving. Can’t wait to hear your speech!! Which will have us in tears and laughing at the same time no I’m sure..😘 https://t.co/q8Wv6VoakR — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) July 13, 2018

“I was not on my phone yesterday and clearly missed ALOT!!! Congratulations Sandra Oh this is beyond well deserved and your history making is incredibly moving. Can’t wait to hear your speech!! Which will have us in tears and laughing at the same time no I’m sure,” she added in a second tweet.

Oh, who earned five consecutive nominations in the supporting actress category from 2005-2009 for her role on Grey’s Anatomy, became the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated for a Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy.

The 46-year-old actress, who will be competing in the category against last year’s winner Elisabeth Moss, Claire Foy, Tatiana Maslany, Keri Russell and Evan Rachel Wood, opened up about the historic nomination shortly after it was announced.

“I’m struggling to find the right words for it. I feel quite serious about it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “What’s a blend of the words ‘seriousness’ and ‘joyous’? I’m absolutely thrilled. I feel my community at all times; I am my community at all times. I have joy not only for the show and myself and family, but also for my community. Hopefully my community can feel like they have representation as well.”

Killing Eve, a drama about an M15 agent, played by Oh, who becomes obsessed with merciless hit woman Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer, also earned an Emmy nod for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost and Michael Che, will air on Monday, Sept. 17 from 8 – 11 p.m. ET on NBC.