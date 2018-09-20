‘Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke Shows off Her New Dragon Tattoos

Emilia Clarke is currently trying to live her next best life, following the end of her role as Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s Game of Thrones. Clarke has been somewhat vocal about leaving the show and Daenerys behind, which is why it’s understandable that she went to great lengths to commemorate this milestone role, by getting an epic Game of Thrones tattoo!

Check out Emilia Clarke‘s new ink, below:

The tattoo captures the iconic sight of Daenerys’ three “children” in Game of Thrones, the dragons Viserion (white and gold), Rhaegal (green and bronze), and Drogon (black and red). It’s an image that invokes happier times for Daenerys; in the season 7 of Game of Thrones, Viserion was actually killed in battle with The Night King and his White Walker horde, ultimately being resurrected as the undead ice dragon that the Night King uses to finally bring The Wall crumbling down. Going into the final season, Daenerys will only be able to look upon two of her children soaring in the skies of Westeros.

Clarke posted the photo of her new tattoo a day after Game of Thrones’ big win at the 2018 Emmys. The show took two major awards for Best Supporting Actor (Peter Dinklage) and Best Drama, proving that age has not slowed down its acclaim – and definitely not its popularity. Even when the main show ends, HBO is already hard at work on the next installment, a Game of Thrones prequel series set in the ancient “Age of Heores.”

Currently, fans are tossing all kind of theories at the wall, trying to guess how Game of Thrones‘ final season will play out. We’ve heard everything from Daenerys and/or Jon Snow meeting a tragic (if not heroic) end, to the possible spoiler that some of the most hated characters could live on after the finale. Right now, it’s anyone’s guess, as no theory seems too far out there.

The final season of Game of Thrones will debut sometime in 2019.