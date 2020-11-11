Netflix Renews Emily in Paris for Season 2

✖

One of the fall's most popular streaming shows is making a comeback for Season 2! Emily in Paris was an instant hit for Netflix when it was released last month, proving itself to be a staple on the service's Top 10 list for a couple of weeks after its debut. Netflix obviously took note of the success and decided that more episodes were in order. On Wednesday morning, the streamer announced that Emily in Paris will officially return for a second season.

The news first arrived on the official Netflix Twitter account, which shared a video of the main cast members from the series saying "deux," the French word for two. The end of the video includes the message, "Deux is better than un," along with the confirmation that Emily in Paris had indeed been renewed.

Emily in Paris will return for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/QDOzpzjliz — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020

Emily in Paris tells the story of a young American woman, played by Lily Collins, who takes a job at a marketing firm in Paris. Keeping with the tone and theme of the show, Netflix's official press announcement about the renewal featured a letter from Emily's new boss, Slylvie Grateau.

"We are writing to regrettably inform you that Emily Cooper will need to remain in Paris for an extended period of time," reads the letter. "Despite her overconfident manner and lack of prior experience in luxury goods marketing, she has nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients during her short time at Savoir. Call it bonne chance, or American ingenuity — I'm leaning towards the former — her results are impressive."

Emily in Paris was created by Darren Star. Collins is joined in the cast by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and Camile Razat.

You can check out the official synopsis for the series below.

"Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily's new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances."

Are you looking forward to the second season of Emily in Paris? Let us know in the comments!