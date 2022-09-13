Emmys 2022: Zendaya Wins Best Lead Actress, Drama

After a long eight months, the biggest night in television has finally arrived. Celebrating the best in television over the past year, the 2022 Emmy Awards are underway at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater and the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series has been crowned. Zendaya ended up winning this year's award atop a deep nomination pool.

Also nominated for the award were Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).

Amongst those included in the category, Euphoria ended up with the most nominations of the night. The HBO hit ended up tallying a staggering 16 nominations in various categories this year. In addition to Zendaya's win, the series was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Sydney Sweeney).

At the Primetime Creative Arts Emmys, the series won awards for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Progreamming, Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series, Outstanding Contemporary Makeup, Outstanding Guest Actor (Colman Domingo), and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing.

Sweeney's role in the series led to her first-ever blockbuster gig in Sony's Madame Web.

"Currently I'm filming Madame Web," Sweeney told Variety earlier this year. "And I can't really say anything about my character, but I'm very excited. My first Marvel movie. So, it's been a lot of fun, a lot of training, and just prep work to get into it."

"I am. I've been ordering a bunch of comic books," the actor said in a separate interview. "There's a lot to learn. I've always been a really big fan of all the Marvel and Sony Universe movies. I've grown up watching them all and I've been engulfed in the entire world my entire life, so being able to be a part of that is such an incredible, incredible thing."