Euphoria Wins Best Show at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Summer is here and that means so are the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The event is taking place tonight, Sunday, June 5th, at the Barker Hanger in Los Angeles with the ceremony celebrating television and film favorites as voted on by MTV fans. One of the big categories for tonight's awards is the "Best Show" category and this year's nominees covered a wide range of genres, offering up a reflection of just how eclectic television can be. And while each of the six nominees are fantastic series in their own right, only one could take home the Golden Popcorn this year and that series is Euphoria.

Euphoria had some serious competition. Nominated this year was Inventing Anna, Squid Game, Ted Lasso, Yellowstone, and Loki, Each of the nominated shows have been very popular — Squid Game in particular was a full on cultural moment and a second season is in the works from Netflix while the wildly popular Yellowstone has spawned numerous spinoff series for Paramount+. And while Netflix's Inventing Anna isn't getting a second season, a third season of Ted Lasso is headed to Apple TV+, a second season of Loki begins filming this month, and a third season of Euphoria has been confirmed.

Euphoria also brought home a few other awards at the ceremony as well, including Best Performance in a show for series star Zendaya and Best Fight between Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddy (Alexa Demi).

HBO describes Euphoria as follows: "Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media. The series is executive produced by Drake, along with manager Future the Prince. The ensemble cast includes: actor and singer Zendaya, Maude Apatow (Girls), Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney (Sharp Objects)."

The first two seasons of Euphoria are now streaming on HBO Max.

What do you think of Euphoria's Best Show win at this year's MTV Movies & TV Awards? Were you surprised by the winner of this year's MTV Movie & TV Award for "Best Show"? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!