Every Episode of One of the Best TV Dramas Ever Just Hit Prime Video

Prime Video subscribers will want to free up sometime on their schedules, because every episode of one of the best dramas in the history of television just started streaming. The Amazon streamer has had a busy few weeks growing its content offerings with a mix of can’t-miss TV shows and movies. Following a rush of fresh arrivals at the start of the month, March 25th brought another major lineup of titles to the platform, including all 88 episodes of an iconic TV drama.

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When it comes to TV dramas, FX’s The Shield is undoubtedly one of the best, if not the best. Prime Video subscribers can now binge-watch the series in full after all seven seasons and 88 episodes dropped on the platform on March 25th. The hit crime drama was created by Shawn Ryan and originally aired on FX from 2002 until 2008. Michael Chiklis led the series as Vic Mackey, a corrupt Los Angeles detective leading an elite strike team that breaks the law to combat street crime.

The Shield Is a 10/10 Crime Drama That Still Holds Up Today

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There are a lot of reasons why The Shield is so great, but its morally ambiguous nature has to be the best. The series effectively pioneered the anti-hero era on TV by breaking from the ’80s/’90s model of police as pure, heroic figures and presenting the main character as a different kind of cop who often behaved worse than the criminals he chased. Mackey’s portrayal as an officer who was corrupt, violent, and manipulative yet still effective at his job redefined how low a main character could sink and paved the way for other shows like Breaking Bad and Mad Men. The moral ambiguity and corruption went beyond just Mackey, though, The Shield posing the question “Do the ends justify the means?” through characters like the narcissistic but technically moral Detective “Dutch” Wagenbach and the entire strike team, which used brutal extortion and illegal methods to fight crime.

Beyond the moral and philosophical questions and its unflinching realism, The Shield is a masterclass in storytelling. The series delivered a tight and gripping seven-season run of long-term, serialized, unpredictable arcs that never drags and culminated in one of the best and most impactful series finales in television history. The series holds an average 90% critic score and 96% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, never earning a rotten score in any of its seasons.

What’s New on Prime Video?

Prime Video subscribers looking for something new to watch have plenty of great options this March. The Amazon streamer kicked off the month with a big wave of arrivals that included hit movies like Airport, Hannibal, Max, Raging Bull, Shrek, and Superbad. Throughout the month, Prime has added other titles like the new series Scarpetta, Deadloch Season 2, and All in the Family. A final addition, House of David Season 2, is scheduled to drop on Prime Video on March 27th.

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