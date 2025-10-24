Every Free Movie & TV Show Coming to Tubi in November 2025

With November just around the corner, Tubi is preparing for another month full of free movies and TV shows. The seemingly unending library on Tubi is growing once again when November arrives, with around 200 new titles joining the lineup just after Halloween.
November 1st will be far and away the biggest day of new additions on Tubi this month, and it will see movie hits like Carrie, No Country for Old Men, Face/Off, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Titanic, and Space Jam all join the roster. You can check out the full list of Tubi’s November additions below!
November 1st
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
20th Century Women
2012
The 4400
61st Street
Above Suspicion
After Yang
Aftersun
All About the Benjamins
American Honey
American Made
Are We Done Yet?
Are We There Yet?
Barely Lethal
Belly
Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club
Bike Heist
Black Christmas
Black Hawk Down
Black Nativity
Blockers
Body Cam
Borderline
Brightburn
Broken City
Carrie (1976)
Carrie (2013)
Casino
Children’s Hospital
Child’s Play (1988)
Cleaner
Coach Carter
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Daddy’s Home
The Day the Earth Stood Still
Dead & Buried
Dead Like Me
Death Wish (2018)
Deep Blue Sea
Dennis the Menace
Dinner for Schmucks
Dream Scenario
Dreamgirls
The Edge
Equals
Exposure
Face/Off
Fallen
Fat Albert
First Cow
First Reformed
Free Fire
Friday
Friday After Next
G-Force
The Gentlemen
Ghost Ship
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Gladiator
The Godfather
The Godfather Part II
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
A Good Person
The Hateful Eight
Heartbreak Ridge
Heist
Hellboy (2019)
High Life
The Honeymooners
Hot Summer Nights
Hot Tub Time Machine
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
Hotel for Dogs
House of Wax (2005)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
How to Talk to Girls at Parties
The Hughleys
Hustle & Flow
In Fabric
In Too Deep
Jack the Giant Slayer
Jason X
Jingle All the Way
Landscape With Invisible Hand
Legion
Like a Boss
Locke
The Long Kiss Goodnight
The Lost Boys
Lost Boys: The Tribe
Maid in Manhattan
Mid90s
Minari
Misery
Money Talks (1997)
Money Talks (2010)
Morris From America
A Most Violent Year
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee Returns
Never Goin’ Back
New Jack City
Next Friday
Night School
No Country for Old Men
Norbit
Obvious Child
On a Wing and a Prayer
One Night in Miami
Pale Rider
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
The Perfect Holiday
The Price We Pay
Pride & Glory
Priscilla
The Protege
The Punisher (2004)
The Punisher: War Zone
Rango
Red Rocket
Riddick
Robin Hood (1991)
Roll Bounce
Roots (1977)
Roots (2016)
The Rover
A Royal Affair
RV (2006)
Samaraitan
Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)
The Sea of Trees
Seraphim Falls
Shazam! (2019)
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
The Shining (1996)
Shooter
Showing Up
Shrek Forever After
Silverado
Sisu
Skit
The Smurfs (2011)
The Smurfs 2
The Smurfs: The Lost Village
Snitch
Snow Dogs
The Souvenir: Part II
Space Jam
The Spectacular Now
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Stars at Noon
Stealth
Stomp the Yard
Sugar
Super 8
Swiss Army Man
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
Terrifier 3
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
The Thing (2011)
Think Like a Man
Thirteen Ghosts
This Christmas
Titanic
Trap (2024)
Trapped (2002)
Trick ‘R Treat
True Grit (2010)
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
Under the Silver Lake
Varsity Blues
The Walk
The Water Horse
Waves
Whatever Works
When You Finish Saving the World
While We’re Young
White Boy Rick
Wolf
Wyatt Earp
xXx
xXx: State of the Union
You Got Served
Zola
November 3rd
Growing Pains
The Loft
Shadow in the Cloud
The Skulls
V (2009)
November 5th
Marrowbone
November 6th
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
November 7th
Fan of Mine – Tubi Original
An unexpected connection between a famous singer and her fan becomes life-threatening when hidden motives emerge.
November 10th
Sullivan & Son
November 17th
MagGie Moore(s)
The Repair Shop (Seasons 1-8)
November 21st
Married to a Balla 2
A survivor’s fresh start with her sons, a mounting career, and new love unravels when her abusive ex awakens from a coma, bent on vengeance.
November 23rd
The Mist
November 24th
10 Cloverfield Lane
Beachfront Bargain Hunt (Seasons 1-13, 15-16, 18)
November 27th
Sidelined 2: Intercepted – Tubi Original
Based on Wattpad sensation The QB Bad Boy and Me by Tay Marley, SIDELINED 2: INTERCEPTED will focus on freshman star quarterback Drayton (Noah Beck) as he struggles with the weight of expectations after a devastating setback, while dancer Dallas (Siena Agudong) begins to question the future she thought she wanted. As their high school relationship begins to unravel under the pressures of distance and self-discovery, they’ll learn that the bravest versions of themselves emerge when they let life redirect them.