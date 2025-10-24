Every Free Movie & TV Show Coming to Tubi in November 2025

With November just around the corner, Tubi is preparing for another month full of free movies and TV shows. The seemingly unending library on Tubi is growing once again when November arrives, with around 200 new titles joining the lineup just after Halloween.

November 1st will be far and away the biggest day of new additions on Tubi this month, and it will see movie hits like Carrie, No Country for Old Men, Face/Off, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Titanic, and Space Jam all join the roster. You can check out the full list of Tubi’s November additions below!

November 1st

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

20th Century Women

2012

The 4400

61st Street

Above Suspicion

After Yang

Aftersun

All About the Benjamins

American Honey

American Made

Are We Done Yet?

Are We There Yet?

Barely Lethal

Belly

Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club

Bike Heist

Black Christmas

Black Hawk Down

Black Nativity

Blockers

Body Cam

Borderline

Brightburn

Broken City

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Casino

Children’s Hospital

Child’s Play (1988)

Cleaner

Coach Carter

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Daddy’s Home

The Day the Earth Stood Still

Dead & Buried

Dead Like Me

Death Wish (2018)

Deep Blue Sea

Dennis the Menace

Dinner for Schmucks

Dream Scenario

Dreamgirls

The Edge

Equals

Exposure

Face/Off

Fallen

Fat Albert

First Cow

First Reformed

Free Fire

Friday

Friday After Next

G-Force

The Gentlemen

Ghost Ship

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Gladiator

The Godfather

The Godfather Part II

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

A Good Person

The Hateful Eight

Heartbreak Ridge

Heist

Hellboy (2019)

High Life

The Honeymooners

Hot Summer Nights

Hot Tub Time Machine

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

Hotel for Dogs

House of Wax (2005)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

How to Talk to Girls at Parties

The Hughleys

Hustle & Flow

In Fabric

In Too Deep

Jack the Giant Slayer

Jason X

Jingle All the Way

Landscape With Invisible Hand

Legion

Like a Boss

Locke

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The Lost Boys

Lost Boys: The Tribe

Maid in Manhattan

Mid90s

Minari

Misery

Money Talks (1997)

Money Talks (2010)

Morris From America

A Most Violent Year

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee Returns

Never Goin’ Back

New Jack City

Next Friday

Night School

No Country for Old Men

Norbit

Obvious Child

On a Wing and a Prayer

One Night in Miami

Pale Rider

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

The Perfect Holiday

The Price We Pay

Pride & Glory

Priscilla

The Protege

The Punisher (2004)

The Punisher: War Zone

Rango

Red Rocket

Riddick

Robin Hood (1991)

Roll Bounce

Roots (1977)

Roots (2016)

The Rover

A Royal Affair

RV (2006)

Samaraitan

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

The Sea of Trees

Seraphim Falls

Shazam! (2019)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The Shining (1996)

Shooter

Showing Up

Shrek Forever After

Silverado

Sisu

Skit

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2

The Smurfs: The Lost Village

Snitch

Snow Dogs

The Souvenir: Part II

Space Jam

The Spectacular Now

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Stars at Noon

Stealth

Stomp the Yard

Sugar

Super 8

Swiss Army Man

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

Terrifier 3

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

The Thing (2011)

Think Like a Man

Thirteen Ghosts

This Christmas

Titanic

Trap (2024)

Trapped (2002)

Trick ‘R Treat

True Grit (2010)

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

Under the Silver Lake

Varsity Blues

The Walk

The Water Horse

Waves

Whatever Works

When You Finish Saving the World

While We’re Young

White Boy Rick

Wolf

Wyatt Earp

xXx

xXx: State of the Union

You Got Served

Zola

November 3rd

Growing Pains

The Loft

Shadow in the Cloud

The Skulls

V (2009)

November 5th

Marrowbone

November 6th

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

November 7th

Fan of Mine – Tubi Original

An unexpected connection between a famous singer and her fan becomes life-threatening when hidden motives emerge.

November 10th

Sullivan & Son

November 17th

MagGie Moore(s)

The Repair Shop (Seasons 1-8)

November 21st

Married to a Balla 2

A survivor’s fresh start with her sons, a mounting career, and new love unravels when her abusive ex awakens from a coma, bent on vengeance.

November 23rd

The Mist

November 24th

10 Cloverfield Lane

Beachfront Bargain Hunt (Seasons 1-13, 15-16, 18)

November 27th

Sidelined 2: Intercepted – Tubi Original

Based on Wattpad sensation The QB Bad Boy and Me by Tay Marley, SIDELINED 2: INTERCEPTED will focus on freshman star quarterback Drayton (Noah Beck) as he struggles with the weight of expectations after a devastating setback, while dancer Dallas (Siena Agudong) begins to question the future she thought she wanted. As their high school relationship begins to unravel under the pressures of distance and self-discovery, they’ll learn that the bravest versions of themselves emerge when they let life redirect them.