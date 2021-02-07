Marvel's Falcon and the Winter Soldier Gets Twitter Emojis

✖

With WandaVision in full swing, fans are excited to see exactly what the future holds for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the next installments in the franchise is set to be The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will be making its debut on Disney+ later this spring. In celebration of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's upcoming debut, Twitter has debuted a roster of emojis surrounding the upcoming series, which provide chibi versions of Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), associated with both their civilian names and superhero names. There's even a separate emoji for the series' name, which shows Sam and Bucky's avatars together.

In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is expected to see the return of Emily VanCamp as SHIELD agent Sharon Carter, as well as Daniel Bruhl as the villainous Baron Zemo. The series will bring the debut of John Walker/US Agent, as played by Wyatt Russell.

“It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far," Stan said of the series during a previous convention appearance. “I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

