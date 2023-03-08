Fan-Favorite FOX Series In Danger of Being Canceled After Six Seasons

Things are starting not to look especially good for fan favorite drama The Resident. The Fox series, which concluded its sixth season in January, has not yet been renewed for a seventh season by the network and a new report from TVLine suggest that it may not be renewed at all. A series insider told the outlet that "it's essentially done" while the report also noted that a Georgia-based real estate sale company had announced it will be hosting a "major network medical drama prop and liquidation" sale. The Resident films outside of Atlanta.

Back when Season 6 ended in January, series co-creator Amy Holden Jones explained that the season finale was set up so it would work to both close out the season and the series, but that the goal was to keep going.

"Making this show is the hardest work I've done, but it's also a personal joy and privilege," Jones said at the time. "This cast is the happiest and most unified I've seen in all my time in the business. The incredible crew loves coming to work. I will always be proud of all we've done and how we've done it. If it ends, there will be sorrow, but we rang the bell. If not, our goal has always been higher and higher, better and better. I can promise a great Season 7, should it occur."

The Resident first debuted on January 21, 2018 as a mid-season replacement for the 2017-2018 season and focuses on the lives and duties of staff members at the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. The series starred MCU star Emily VanCamp as Nicolette "Nic" Nevin with many of the stories centering around her relationship with Conrad (Matt Czuchry). VanCamp departed the series ahead of Season 5, but returned in a flashback during that season.

Ratings-wise, The Resident averaged 4.4 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating (with Live+7 playback) for Season 6, numbers that are down 10 and 29 percent from Season 5. According to TVLine, a representative for Fox says that no official decision has bene made about the series.

