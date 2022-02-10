Fan-Favorite HBO Series Finally Finishes Season 2 Filming After Two-Year Delay

Two years after the show went on hiatus due to COVID-19, the fan-favorite HBO series Los Espookys has wrapped filming on Season 2. Showrunner Ana Fabrega took to Twitter earlier this week to mark the occasion, sharing a pair of photos featuring the series’ crew and cast members Bernardo Velasco, Julio Torres, and Cassandra Ciangherotti.

“Finally finished season 2 of Los Espookys after a two-year covid hiatus,” Fabrega captioned her post.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Finally finished season 2 of Los Espookys after a two year covid hiatus 🖤🥲 pic.twitter.com/DfiAHWgWhO — Ana Fabrega (@anafabregagood) February 6, 2022

Los Espookys is a half-hour comedy series created by Torres, Fabrega, and Fred Armisen. Primarily Spanish-language with English subtitles, the series follows a group of friends who turn their love of horror into a business in which they provide horror to those who need it, all while set in a Latin American country where “the strange and eerie are just part of daily life.” Los Espookys is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Armisen along with Broadway Video’s Andrew Singer and Alice Mathias. Fabrega, Torres, and Nate Young co-executive produce.

The series debuted on June 14, 2019, and was quickly renewed for a second season, though the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a long production hiatus. At this point, it’s unclear exactly when the second season of Los Espookys will debut on HBO, and it is also unclear how many episodes the second season will contain. The first season of Los Espookys was only six episodes long, though those six episodes garnered critical acclaim and the series is sitting at a 100 percent Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can read the official series description for Los Espookys below.

“Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres, Cassandra Ciangherotti and Bernardo Velasco star as Los Espookys, with José Pablo Minor and recurring guest star Fred Armisen. Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco), a horror and gore enthusiast, assembles his close friends to form Los Espookys, a business based on conjuring thrills and chills for a variety of clients.

Noble, kind, naïve – and always running out of cell phone minutes — Renaldo is joined in his enterprise by Úrsula (Cassandra Ciangherotti), a resilient and tenacious dental assistant, who handles the logistics and execution of Los Espookys’ projects; Úrsula’s sister, Tati (Ana Fabrega), who juggles several (very) odd jobs while acting as the group’s test dummy; and last – but certainly not least – Renaldo’s longtime best friend, Andrés (Julio Torres), the brooding heir to a chocolate empire, who longs to unlock the secrets to his past while avoiding his trophy boyfriend, Juan Carlos (José Pablo Minor). Occasionally dropping by is Tico (Fred Armisen), Renaldo’s benign, beloved uncle, who is happily living his own career dream as a parking-valet legend in LA.”

The full first season of Los Espookys is now streaming on HBO Max.

Are you a Los Espookys fan? Are you excited they’ve finished filming on Season 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.