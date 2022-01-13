Fan-Favorite Hulu Series Gets Season 3 Renewal

Fan favorite historical dramedy The Great is getting a third season on Hulu. The news was announced during Disney’s Television Critics Association winter press tour session on Tuesday with it being revealed that Season 3 of the series will contain 10-episodes. It’s unclear when that third season is expected to arrive on Hulu. Season 2 dropped on the streaming platform back in November.

Created by Tony McNamara who also serves as showrunner, The Great stars Maleficent star Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great, the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. The series also stars Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Sacha Dhawan, Charity Wakefield, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Douglas Hodge, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow. The series is a fictionalized satirical, comedic take on Catherine the Great’s rise to power and is described by Hulu as “anti-historical”.

The series has been well-received by both fans and critics with the second season of The Great holding a 100 percent “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The series has also been nominated for a number of awards, most recently including Critics’ Choice Television Awards for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Hoult, and Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Fanning as well as Golden Globe nominations for Best Television Series Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy and Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy for Hoult and Fanning.

Season 2 of The Great sees Catherine (Fanning) finally on the Russian throne after overthrowing her husband (Hoult) but she soon faces the difficult realty of dealing with a country that doesn’t necessarily want to be liberated as well as her own emotions when it comes to how she feels about Peter. As for what’s next for The Great, McNamara previously told The Hollywood Reporter that he didn’t have a lot of specific plans.

“I know a whole bunch of events that are interesting that you can hang things on,” he said. “At the moment, I try not to look too far ahead. At the end of season two, I didn’t quite know what season three was. I like not knowing what comes next. If you have a show with a great ensemble and a great bunch of characters, you can invent as you go for a while.”

The Great is now streaming on Hulu.