Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Animated Series Announces Cast, Reveals First-Look Photos

The Fast & the Furious franchise has evolved in some interesting ways over the years, as evident by the release of this summer’s blockbuster spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw. The genre-bending series is set to soon head into the world of animated television — and we have some major details about who will be helping bring that to life. On Monday, Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation announced the principal and guest cast members of their upcoming animated series, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers. Accompanied by the announcement was a poster and several promotional images, which gives fans an indication of how the series will look.

Leading the cast will be Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf, The Lost Boys), who will be starring as Tony Toretto, the younger cousin of Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto. The series will follow Tony and his friends as they are recruited by the government to infiltrate an elite racing league, which serves as a front for the global crime organization called SH1FT3R.

The series will also include Layla Gray (American Vandal‘s Camille Ramsey), a notable underground racer who works for SH1FT3R, Frostee Benson (Harry Potter‘s Luke Youngblood) a 13-year old tech genius; Echo, a wildly talented artist and natural spy (Overwatch‘s Charlet Chung); and Cisco Renaldo (Jane the Virgin‘s Jorge Diaz), both the muscle and the sweetheart of the crew.

Guest stars on the series will include Diesel’s daughter, Similce Diesel, as Frostee’s sister Sissy, Hamilton‘s Renee Elise Goldsberry as the team’s secret agent liaison, Ms. Nowhere, The Resident‘s Manish Dayal as SH1FT3R leader Sashi Dhar, and American Vandal‘s Jimmy Tatro as local knucklehead Mitch. Carlos Alazraqui (The Fairly OddParents), Eric Bauza (The Adventures of Puss in Boots), Grey Griffin (DC Super Hero Girls), Kevin Michael Richardson (Trolls: The Beat Goes On!), Fred Tatasciore (Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia), and Tru Valentino (Archibald’s Next Big Thing) will also guest star.

The series is executive produced and showrun by Tim Hedrick (Voltron Legendary Defender) and Bret Haaland (All Hail King Julien). Other executive producers include Diesel, Neal H. Moritz, and Chris Morgan, all of whom produce several of the live-action films within the franchise.

The first season of Fast & Furious: Spy Racers will be released on Netflix on December 26th.