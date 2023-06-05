Fear the Walking Dead Star on What's Next for Dwight and Sherry (Exclusive)

[Warning: This story contains spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead season 8, episode 4, "King County."] Will Dwight and Sherry ever find sanctuary on Fear the Walking Dead? Seven years after Morgan Jones (Lennie James) disclosed their location to PADRE, parents Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) have been working for the siblings collectively known as PADRE: Shrike (Maya Eshet) and Crane (Daniel Rashid). Renamed "Red Kite" and "Starling," Dwight and Sherry hatched a plan to escape the island with their seven-year-old son, Finch (Gavin Warren) — but then the boy was gnawed by a walker during Shrike's experiments to treat zombie bites.

June (Jenna Elfman) saved Finch's life with her radiotherapy treatments capable of slowing the infection from bites. But before Dwight and Sherry could take Finch and get out of dodge, PADRE leveraged their son against them to force them to find a fugitive Morgan and return him to the island. "We bring you back, he's giving Finch and us freedom to go wherever we want," Dwight told Morgan in Sunday's "King County" episode of Fear the Walking Dead. "You sold us out seven years ago to rescue your kid. We're just returning the favor."

But Dwight and Sherry didn't hand over Morgan, who returned to King County, Georgia, for the first time in 12 years to put his undead son Duane to rest. Dwight and Sherry realized that working for PADRE is "like living at the Sanctuary all over again," the community that Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) ruled with an iron fist (and a barbwire-wrapped baseball bat). The episode ended with Dwight and Sherry reuniting with Finch, who managed to sneak aboard a supply boat to the mainland.

So where do Dwight and Sherry go from here? "I think they're trying to figure that out. They're not sure that anywhere is safe, and they could think to just go off on their own and forge their new path," Evangelista told ComicBook. "I think they've, for so long, had difficulty under somebody else's rule and every place wasn't what it seemed to be. And with them going to PADRE, I think they feel that they just surrender to the sacrifices that they might have to make in order to have the family that they want work."

In "Blue Jay," the re-reunited couple discussed making a break from PADRE and finding somewhere safe for their family. Dwight and Sherry don't want PADRE to regress them into who they were as Negan's Saviors — something that nearly happened on "King County."

"Whether that or not sustains itself, we'll see throughout the season. But I think that is part of the journey that both Sherry and Dwight go on where they might have conflict, because one wants to take a risk and the other one doesn't," Evangelista said. "It's sort of the idea of 'the devil you know is better than the one you don't.' And I think that's something that they've been conditioned to believe throughout all these years, and taking that risk on the other side of that fear is where they really want to go. I think throughout the season, you'll find out if they're able to make that choice, and if there's really anywhere that's safe for them."

