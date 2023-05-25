Fear the Walking Dead Reunites Madison and June in Exclusive Clip

No one's gone until they're gone. And as June (Jenna Elfman) learns in an exclusive clip from the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead, Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) isn't gone. Seven years have passed since Madison met June — named "Naomi" at the time — in season 4, which seemingly killed off Madison when the Vultures led a zombie horde to their doorstep at the Dell Diamond baseball stadium. Madison stayed behind, sacrificing herself so her children, Nick and Alicia, could live. But as Morgan Jones (Lennie James) found out in the season 7 finale, Madison survived... and spent years as a Collector kidnapping children for PADRE.

Now that Madison's family is gone, she's trying to save other people's children: the kids she separated from their parents and took to PADRE. In the clip (above), the reunion happens inside the train car hospital where June spent years administering lethal radiotherapy treatments to cure zombie-bitten test subjects under orders from PADRE's Shrike (Maya Eshet).

While strapped to the table where seven-year-old Finch (Gavin Warren) was bitten last episode, Madison tells June there are files on the island containing the identities of the children she took as a Collector. Madison promised Morgan's daughter Mo (Zoey Merchant) that she'd help track down the parents of PADRE's students, but Shrike has other plans: continuing her experiments on Madison. June makes a promise of her own: "I left you once at the stadium, and you saved us all. I will not leave you now. I'll be right here until the end."

"There are some pretty amazing crimes she's committed in season 7 that go against her whole theme of motherhood," Dickens told ComicBook about Madison's return in last season's finale. "She's going to have to reconcile that somehow. I think there are some ghosts to reconcile with as well from her childhood, what she did with her father, [and] decisions she made early on in the apocalypse."

Before his exit after three seasons, series creator and original showrunner Dave Erickson envisioned turning Madison into a villain. "I kind of thought she was torpedoing towards being a villain. I think she has been a villain," Dickens noted. "Whether or not she can come back from that, I think that's part of the journey that this season offers for her arc. She's got that moral compass out again, and it's just spinning around haywire."

As for whether Madison might yet become a villain despite her heroic deeds, Dickens added: "I don't know. I think she's going to have her moments."

Fear the Walking Dead's "Odessa" episode is now available to stream early on AMC+ and premieres Sunday, May 28th, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 premiere Thursdays on AMC+ and Sundays on AMC.