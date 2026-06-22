First Look at Netflix’s New Adult Animation From Ricky Gervais – Watch the Alley Cats Trailer

If you’re looking for cute and cuddly when it comes to a television series about cats, Netflix’s new series from Ricky Gervais probably isn’t where you want to go looking, but that doesn’t mean you’re not going to get plenty of laughs—and maybe a little bit of heartfelt wisdom, too. The streamer dropped the first trailer for Gervais upcoming animated series Alley Cats on Monday and let’s just say this pack of felines make Garfield and his disdain for Mondays look quaint even as you yowl with laughter.

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In the trailer, which you can check out for yourself below, we’re introduced to what Netflix describes as “a group of feral British cats from all walks of society, who seek companionship while ruminating on everyday life.” “From the funny to the absurd, the series is packed with Gervais’ signature style of heart and social commentary that audiences have come to expect.” In addition to Gervais, the series features the voices of Tom Basden, Andrew Brooke, David Earl, Kerry Godliman, Jo Hartley, Diane Morgan, Natalie Cassidy, and Tony Way. The series, which will consist of six, 15-minute episodes, is set to debut on August 7th.

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Alley Cats Is Way More Crass Than Garfield’s Sarcasm But There’s Real Heart In These Felines

The idea of a sassy, sarcastic orange cat—Gervais’ central character in Alley Cats is a plump orange tabby—is by no means new. The iconic felines Garfield and Heathcliff are both rotund, sassy ginger gents. That said, Gervais’ slick tongued feline along with the other cats in his crew, appear to be bringing a little something extra to the space. The humor in the trailer is decidedly adult; the series’ tagline is “nine lives zero f*cks” after all if that tells you anything about what to expect and if that isn’t enough, there are jokes about death by hand job and, ahem, extracurricular activities involving a rat in the trailer as well. But even beyond the not-safe-for-kids humor, there’s a softness that we see in that brief look at Alley Cats. When a young black kitten expresses that he wishes he had never been born, Gervais’ cat is quick to tell him about how great it is to be a cat.

And, indeed, the Alley Cats trailer does make it look pretty great to be a cat, even a feral British alley cat. From their hangout on an old couch to their plans to take out what one of the cat refers to as a “little wagyu fat kid” that goes hilariously awry, the cats in Alley Cats seem to be living their best lives, albeit on the streets. What’s especially interesting about Alley Cats, however, is that if the trailer is any indication, it seems that the series will continue Netflix’s strong history of adult animated series that are a little rough around the edges but deliver some genuinely poignant and moving moments and messages. A particular standout in this regard is BoJack Horseman. That series ran for six seasons on the streamer and followed a washed up ‘90s sitcom star with plans to get back in the limelight with an autobiography (and he just so happens to be an anthropomorphic horse) but in the process has to deal with his own life, issues, and failings leading to a mix of coarse humor and genuine introspection. It will be interesting to see if Alley Cat pulls of the same balance when it arrives in August.

Alley Cats debuts August 7th on Netflix.

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