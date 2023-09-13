For All Mankind Season 4 Trailer Released by Apple TV+

Of all the various streaming platforms out there, Apple TV+ has consistently delivered audiences ambitious and compelling narratives with impressive production value, with one notable series that has slowly but surely built a passionate following being For All Mankind. The high-concept sci-fi series, which explores a world in which Russia landed on the Moon first and the space race never slowed, has just released the first trailer for Season 4. The upcoming season of the series will be jumping forward in time by nearly a decade since the events of Season 3 to see how various characters, both new and old, aim to advance America's place in the quest for the stars. Check out the first trailer for Season 4 of For All Mankind below before it premieres on Apple TV+ on November 10th.

Rocketing into the new millennium in the eight years since Season 3, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards.

The ensemble cast returning for Season 4 includes Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, and Coral Peña along with new series regulars Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern, and Svetlana Efremova.

The 10-episode fourth season will make its highly anticipated global debut on Friday, November 10th on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through January 12, 2024.

For All Mankind is created by Emmy Award winner Moore, and Emmy nominees Nedivi and Wolpert. Nedivi and Wolpert serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Seth Edelstein. For All Mankind is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

The first three seasons of For All Mankind are now available to stream on Apple TV+.

This isn't the only compelling sci-fi project that fans can check out on Apple TV+, as series like Foundation and Silo have earned praise from critics, as has the Tom Hanks-starring movie Finch.

Check out the Season 4 premiere of For All Mankind on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 13th.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments!