Toby Kebbell Cast in For All Mankind Season 4

It was announced during San Diego Comic-Con that For All Mankind is returning to Apple TV+ for a fourth season. It was also recently revealed that Home Alone alum, Daniel Stern, was joining the cast, and it looks like the list of newcomers is continuing to grow. According to Variety, Toby Kebbell has been cast in the fourth season of For All Mankind. Kebbell has also appeared in Apple TV+'s Servant as well as Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and RocknRolla. Kebbell is also known for playing Doctor Doom in Fantastic Four (2015).

Currently, production for the new season is underway, and it will include Kebbell in the role of Miles. According to Variety, Miles is "a former offshore oil platform worker who pursues a new job opportunity on Mars."

Per the Season 4 press release, "Apple TV+ today announced a season four renewal for For All Mankind, the hit critically acclaimed space drama series from Golden Globe nominee and Emmy Award-winner Ronald D. Moore and Emmy Award nominees Ben Nedivi & Matt Wolpert. The series is set to begin production on the new season of the alternate reality series next month. The news was announced during the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, featuring series stars Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, Wrenn Schmidt, and Edi Gathegi, along with executive producers Moore, Nedivi, Wolpert, and Maril Davis."

"Described by critics as 'one of the best shows currently on TV,' For All Mankind explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. The series presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers, and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline -- a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon."

For All Mankind was created by Emmy Award-winner Ronald D. Moore, and Emmy Award nominees Ben Nedivi & Matt Wolpert. Nedivi & Wolpert serve as showrunners, and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Nichole Beattie. For All Mankind is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Are you excited for Toby Kebbell to join the cast of For All Mankind? Tell us in the comments!

Stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming season of For All Mankind. In the meantime, you can watch the first three seasons on Apple TV+.