For All Mankind Season 4 Adds City Slickers' Daniel Stern

For All Mankind has added City Slickers and Home Alone star Daniel Stern to its upcoming fourth season, in which he will act as a series regular. His character is likely to significantly change the direction of the show, which is an alternate history in which the USSR beat the U.S. to the moon. For All Mankind centers on the stories of NASA astronauts, engineers, and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline. And Stern will play the new administrator of NASA -- one who has a big mission statement.

Season 4 of For All Mankind will join an expanding offering of global hit Apple Originals recently renewed, including Loot, Schmigadoon!, Severance, Pachinko, The Afterparty, and Slow Horses, as well as award-winning comedies Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest, Dickinson, and more.

Deadline reports that Stern will play Eli Hobson, the new administrator at NASA. A former auto industry CEO, he's been tasked with bringing the agency into the 21st century, a challenge much bigger than he anticipated.

You can see a synopsis for the series below.

"Described by critics as 'one of the best shows currently on TV,' For All Mankind explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended.

"The propulsive third season of the alternate-reality series, which premiered to rave reviews on Friday, June 10th, takes viewers to a new decade, moving into the early '90s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: MARS. The Red Planet becomes the new front in the Space Race not only for the U.S. and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion.

"For All Mankind is created by Emmy Award-winner Ronald D. Moore, and Emmy Award nominees Ben Nedivi & Matt Wolpert. Nedivi & Wolpert serve as showrunners, and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Nichole Beattie. For All Mankind is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

"Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 250 wins and 1,115 award nominations and counting."

Stay tuned for more details (plus release date information and more) on For All Mankind Season 4.