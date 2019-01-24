Former ‘Deadpool’ Writer Brian Posehn Appeared on ‘Deadly Class’ Tonight

Former Deadpool writer and comedian Brian Posehn appeared on tonight’s episode of Deadly Class, titled “Noise, Noise, Noise.”

He appears as a middle-aged man named Shandy, who attends a party at Shabnam’s house. It is not clear whether he knows that the kids he is partying with are all murderers-in-training, although at face value it seems unlikely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After being mocked by Lex, he explains what he is doing at a teenager’s house party: “You know what, little angry dude? I get the attitude, but let me tell you something. In 1977 I saw the band Judas Priest on their first American tour and it changed my life. I made a promise that I would rock and roll forever, and I have ever since. I’ve been living after midnight.”

The Judas Priest line is echoed by his wardrobe, a vintage Judas Priest t-shirt. Since the Deadly Class social media accounts created custom character posters for a number of people for this week’s episode, there is even an official photo of Posehn in the wardrobe:

Posehn is the latest high-profile guest star on the series; music and spoken-word icon Henry Rollins has a recurring role on the show as one of the teachers at Kings Dominion — a role he played today, revealing the “dad jokes” side of his personality and seemingly implying that his character (who did not exist in the comics) is likely gay.

Set in a dark, heightened world against the backdrop of late ’80s counterculture, Deadly Class follows the story of Marcus (Benjamin Wadsworth), a teen living on the streets who is recruited into Kings Dominion, an elite private academy where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital. Based on the best-selling 2014 Image Comics graphic novel by Rick Remender and Wes Craig, Deadly Class is a coming-of-age journey full of ancient mystery and teen angst.

From Sony Pictures Television and Universal Cable Productions, Deadly Class stars Wadsworth, Benedict Wong, Lana Condor, María Gabriela de Faría, Luke Tennie, Liam James and Michel Duval.

Deadly Class airs on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY.