Former Saturday Night Live Cast Member Makes Unexpected Appearance

The 47th season of Saturday Night Live premiered last month, and last night’s episode saw Succession‘s Kieran Culkin hosting. Throughout the years, SNL episodes have featured a lot of fun surprises, and the newest episode was no exception. Not only did Dionne Warwick stop by last night, but the episode also saw a surprise appearance by Tracy Morgan. Morgan is best known for playing Tracy Jordan on 30 Rock, but he was also an SNL cast member from 1996 to 2003. The comedian last appeared on SNL in 2019, and this week he returned for a men’s restroom confessional sketch.

“The social dynamics of a restroom force several men (Kieran Culkin, Chris Redd, Bowen Yang, Andrew Dismukes, Alex Moffat, Tracy Morgan) to get introspective,” SNL shared on YouTube. You can watch the sketch here:

Joining Culkin in person last night was also musical guest Ed Sheeran. This marked Sheeran’s third performance on the show despite having contracted COVID-19 last month. Hours after the series announced the singer-songwriter as a musical guest, Sheeran confirmed he had been diagnosed. However, Sheeran underwent quarantine requirements and was cleared to perform on SNL.

“I tested for COVID and I announced it a couple days afterward, because I had to cancel stuff, basically,” Sheeran said in a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “But it’s quite an odd thing, getting that and then having to announce it to the world, and then suddenly… Like, I’m now out of it now, and I’m still sort of being treated…”

He added, “Yeah. It’s kind of an uncomfortable… I really didn’t want to announce it to everyone. But I had to cancel three big things in England, and I didn’t want to be rude and like ‘I just don’t want to turn up for this.’” The official Instagram account for SNL also shared a fun photo of Morgan with Sheeran. You can check that out below:

There are still at least two more SNL episodes planned before the show breaks for a Thanksgiving hiatus. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors is appearing on next week’s episode with SNL mainstay Taylor Swift as musical guest. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu is then hosting the following week with hip-hop artist Saweetie.

In addition to the surprise appearances by Warwick and Morgan, the latest episode of SNL also featured the debut of newcomer James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump impression. Not only did Johnson impress fans with his take on the former president, but Marvel fans were treated to a joke about Eternals. “You know with Eternals, it was too diverse and no one wants to see that. The movie’s rotten, just ask the tomatoes,” Johnson’s Trump said during the sketch.

SNL returns on November 13th with host Jonathan Majors.