FOX Cancels Comedy Series After Two Seasons

Another axe has fallen in the realm of television with another show that won't be returning, however the writing was on the wall this time. Variety reports that after two seasons FOX has cancelled The Moodys, a sitcom starring Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins, Francois Arnaud, Chelsea Frei, Jay Baruchel, Maria Gabriela de Faria, Gerry Dee and Josh Segarra. The series was already in trouble, having lost much of its viewership after returning for season two. According to the trade the second batch of episodes began in April but performed so poorly that FOX removed it from their schedule with just three episodes remaining. Currently the series will wrap up on Sunday, June 20

"I love these people so much, and it's always such a joy to get to see the work and what we did and how much fun we had," star Chelsea Frei told PEOPLE in an interview about the season two (now series) finale. "But I'm also just excited for people to see it. I think it wraps up this season in a really sweet way, and we have hope for all the characters and everyone in the family and what their next steps are." In the event that there are "next steps" for the series, it will be somewhere other than the FOX network. A co-production between Fox Entertainment and CBS Studios, perhaps it could live on one of ViacomCBS' platforms.

Based on A Moody Christmas, a television series from Australia created by Trent O'Donnell & Phil Lloyd, the series is officially described as follows:

"THE MOODYS follows a tight-knit, but slightly dysfunctional, family through their misadventures. The Moody family includes SEAN SR. (Leary); his wife, ANN (Perkins); and their three grown children - DAN (Francois Arnaud, "The Borgias"), the youngest of the siblings and the "creative one"; BRIDGET (Chelsea Frei, "Sideswiped"), the middle sister and the "overachiever"; and SEAN JR. (Jay Baruchel, the "How to Train Your Dragon" franchise), the oldest sibling and the "failure-to-launch." The series picks up with Sean Sr. contemplating retirement - road trips across the country in an RV with Ann, while Sean Jr. takes over the family HVAC business. In reality, however, Ann has no intention of leaving her new psychology practice, and Sean Jr. continues to brew up schemes to get rich quick. Bridget, who is in the midst of a divorce, returns home while her fancy new townhouse is being renovated; and Dan leaves Brooklyn for Chicago to live with his girlfriend, Cora (guest star Maria Gabriela de Faria, "Deadly Class"), only to realize the relationship is moving too quickly. Once again, the Moodys are all under the same roof. Yep, one big, happy family. Season Two guest stars include Gerry Dee ("Mr. D"), Josh Segarra ("Arrow") and more."