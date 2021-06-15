NBC Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Three Seasons

✖

NBC has canceled fan-favorite mystery series Manifest. The news comes following the show's third season finale, which ended with a cliffhanger that now may never be resolved. Showrunner Jeff Rake hopes that another network or streaming service will rescue the show, which is only halfway through its planned six-season story. “My dear Manifesters, I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us,” Rake tweeted. “That we’ve been shut down in the middleis a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest”

Manifest's third season averaged 3 million viewers per week with an average of 0.5 with the key advertising demographic. That's down from its sophomore season and middling compared to NBC's other original shows. The cancellation is a dramatic turn from Manifest's first season, which got three extra episodes to capitalize on strong ratings in 2018. NBC likely had concerns that those numbers would only continue to fall as the mystery box series continued to become more wrapped up in its continuing story.

My dear Manifesters, I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 15, 2021

Perhaps Manifest would be better suited to living on a binge-friendly streaming service. The series recently debuted on Netflix and was the number one TV show on the streaming service's daily list of most-watched shows.

Warner Bros. Television and Universal television produce Manifest. Rake created the series with a six-season blueprint. Premiering in September 2018, the show follows the passengers and crew of a commercial flight that went missing, with all on board presumed dead, for five years. The passengers attempt to reintegrate into their old lives but soon find that they and their loved ones aren't the same as they were. Things only get more difficult as they begin to see flashes of the future that they refer to as "callings."

The Manifest cast includes Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor. Recurring characters include Alfredo Narciso, Victoria Cartagena, Adriane Lenox, Daniel Sunjata, Francesca Faridany, Shirley Rumierk, Elizabeth Marvel, Maryann Plunkett, Ellen Tamaki, and Garrett Wareing. Rake executive produces the series with Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, David Frankel, Joe Chappelle, and Len Goldstein. Cathy Frank, Laura Putney, Margaret Easley, Harvey Waldman, and Marta Gené Camps produce.

What do you think of Manifest getting canceled? Let us know in the comments.