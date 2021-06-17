Frank Bonner, WKRP In Cincinnati And Saved By The Bell Star, Dies At 79

✖

Frank Bonner, famous for his role as Herb Tarlek in the beloved WKRP in Cincinnati as well as roles in a variety of other projects, has passed away at the age of 79. Bonner died on Wednesday after complications from Lewy Body Dementia according to his family (via TMZ), and they were with him when he passed away peacefully. Our thoughts are with Bonner's family and friends at this difficult time. Bonner is best known for playing the role of the outspoken Herb Tarlek through 88 episodes in the original series, and he would go on to reprise the role for another 46 episodes in The New WKRP in Cincinnati series in the '90s, though he also had a bit Saved by the Bell in his resume.

Bonner also played Mr. Spalding and Mr. Ed Harrington in Saved by the Bell: The New Class, and he directed episodes as well. Before that, he played Father Robert Hargis in the ABC sitcom Just the Ten of Us for 22 episodes, which ended up being about half of the series run (it ran for 48).

He also appeared in shows like Murder, She Wrote, Punky Brewster, Fantasy Island, The Love Boat, Newhart, Gimme A Break!, and Night Court over the course of his career, and it all started with The Equinox...A Journey Into the Supernatural in 1967, followed by parts in Nancy, Mannix, and Nichols.

Despite all of his credits, Bonner will always be synomous with Herb Tarlek, the egotistical sales manager who wore loud suits and always thought he knew best despite coming up short time and time again when it came to getting the big account.

He also survived a parachute accident in 1979. He fell about 20 feet after his ascendency chute collapsed in some unexpected wind as he was being pulled by a four-wheel-drive vehicle in Los Angeles, and after the accident, he was taken to the hospital. He would make a full recovery.