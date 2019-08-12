Friends TV Show Heading To Theaters For 25th Anniversary

Friends is heading to theaters to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Fans of the iconic TV series will be able to reunite with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc in movie theaters for three nights this fall as 12 of the show’s most iconic episodes will be screening.

On September 23, September 28, and October 2 in more than 1,000 theaters across the country, screenings of four episodes for each will take place in a newly remastered 4K format, using footage from the original 35mm camera negative.

“The cultural impact that Friends continues to have, 25 years after its premiere, is astounding, a true testament to the genius of Marta Kauffman, David Crane, Kevin Bright, and the incredibly talented cast,” said Warner Bros. Television Group President & Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Gregorian (via EW). “It is so amazing to know that the series is still bringing people of all ages together. We could not be more excited to deliver these digitally remastered episodes to theaters — for the first time ever! — so that together, in a shared experience, our loyal fans can enjoy some of their favorite Friends scenes in a new way.”

Tickets for the special event are available through Fathom Events beginning on August 16.

Friends ran for 10 seasons, telling the story of three close friends living in New York City. Since the show ended in 2004, fans have clamored over the thought of a reunion episode but the cast and crew have made no such promises. Through 236 episode, Ross, Phoebe, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Ross developed relationships which fans fell in love with — and will get to experience one more time on th big screen late this year.

