Game of Thrones Author George R.R. Martin Reveals Stunning New Art for Series Re-Release

George R.R. Martin fans are still waiting for him to release Winds of Winter, but he admitted last year that he’s been struggling with the novel and that it might take a while before it is released. However, the author did take to his blog this week to share some exciting news about the Song of Ice and Fire series. A new box set is being released with brand-new cover art. According to Martin, the new set will be available online and in stores in October.

“The new design tries to capture the vastness of Westeros and the dangerous journey readers will encounter. There is a raw and gritty quality to linocut and woodcut art. A certain starkness that seemed to fit the stories, and a long history to the art form that felt right for this world,” Martin wrote.

“This cover design process paired linocut artist Mark Seekins and designer Tim Green, with art direction from David G. Stevenson. They worked together to develop sketches and carve the designs into blocks of linoleum, where the raised areas were inked and pressed onto paper. The covers feature several colors, which required separate blocks for each color layer. The finished prints were then photographed and incorporated into the covers.”

George R.R. Martin Gives Winds of Winter Update:

“The main thing I’m actually writing, of course, is the same thing… I wish I could write as fast as [The Last Kingdom author Bernard Cornwell] but I’m 12 years late on this damn novel and I’m struggling with it,” Martin said in November after acknowledging he’s made very little progress in the last year. “I have like 1100 pages written but I still have hundreds more pages to go. It’s a big mother of a book for whatever reason. Maybe I should’ve started writing smaller books when I began this but it’s tough. That’s the main thing that dominates most of my working life.”

This update from Martin is about the same as his previous update from December 2022 when he indicated that he had “another 400, 500 pages” to finish before concluding the novel.

Stay tuned for more updates about Martin’s books as well as House of the Dragon, which releases a new episode tonight on HBO.