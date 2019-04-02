Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ Dragons Invade the Fountains of Bellagio

The final season of Game of Thrones is nearly upon us, with the excitement for the series being felt all around the globe. Interestingly, HBO hasn’t had to pull out all the stops when it comes to building hype for the series’ conclusion, as the show’s success over the past decade has sufficiently built up organic buzz on its own. Despite the popularity of the series, various promotional campaigns are still going to great lengths to deliver fans exciting experiences, with the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada honoring Game of Thrones in their world famous fountain presentation. Check out a clip from the attraction below, which starts at around the 8:45-mark.

Winter is here at the iconic Fountains of @Bellagio. The dragons have staked their claim #ForTheThrone⁠ ⁠ until 4.13.19. #GameofThrones⁠ ⁠ premieres 4.14.19 on @HBOhttps://t.co/GiE23mwPls — Bellagio Las Vegas (@Bellagio) April 1, 2019

When the series first premiered on HBO in 2011, the Harry Potter franchise was on the verge of ending, no new Star Wars films were on the horizon, and The Hobbit trilogy had yet to debut. Audiences were primed to witness a massive fantasy series which blended drama, compelling characters, and intense combat to become the latest binge-worthy obsession. Eight years later, the series has become one of the most popular and acclaimed TV shows of the decade, a legacy which will likely last for years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The scale of the final season will likely be so massive that it puts all previous seasons to shame. With that amount of combat in the upcoming episodes, the series’ stunt coordinator recently revealed how he ensures the performers all remain safe.

“When we’re doing these battles and people are screaming and crying and dying, you might not know if anyone’s in trouble,” Rowley Irlam shared with Entertainment Weekly. “So our safe word was always ‘banana.’ If someone started shouting ‘banana!’ at the top of their voice, you’d know they’re in trouble.”

From Hardhome to the Battle of the Bastards to Blackwater, Game of Thrones has set the standard for chaotic carnage in a TV series, though Irlam pointed out it only looks chaotic on the screen while the logistics of such sequences are meticulously planned as to ensure everyone’s safety.

“It needs to look like a complete maniacal riot, but you have to make sure that no one gets so much as a chipped tooth or a sprained ankle,” the stunt coordinator explained. “We’re trying to make it look as dangerous as possible, but we also try to keep it as safe as possible.”

Tune in to the final season premiere on April 14th on HBO.

What do you think of the fountain show? Let us know in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX, Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!