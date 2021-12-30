Game Of Thrones Creator Reveals What He Thinks Of House Of The Dragon Premiere

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin has seen a rough cut of the House of the Dragon premiere, and he says people eagerly awaiting it aren’t going to be disappointed. The author, responding to articles naming the Game of Thrones spinoff as one of the most-anticipated TV shows of the year, Martin said that he was pleased with how it came out so far. House of the Dragon will draw inspiration from George R.R. Martin‘s novella Fire & Blood, and follow the rise of the Targaryen family. In Game of Thrones, dragons had been extinct for nearly 150 years before Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion were born in the Season One finale.

The series is coming to HBO Max sometime in 2022. Martin was excited not just to see the enthusiasm for the series, but to be included in a “most-anticipated” list alongside the likes of The Sandman and Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings.

Here’s an abbreviated version of his post, which you can read in full here:

I am anticipating HOUSE OF THE DRAGON pretty eagerly myself, for what it’s worth.Okay, I am hardly objective.And I know a lot of what you will be seeing.(I, um, wrote the book).Also … mum’s the word now, don’t tell anyone… I’ve seen a rough cut of the first episode.And loved it.It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral… just the way I like my epic fantasy.



Ryan and Miguel have done an amazing job, and the cast… just as with GAME OF THRONES, most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors, but I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them.(Only to have your heart broken later when… but no, that would be telling).



I think the Targaryens are in very good hands.



Anticipate away.I do not think you will be disappointed.

House of the Dragon is set to star Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Emma D’Arcy as well as Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, Milly Alcock, and Emily Carey. It was revealed that the series will have five main characters, including King Viserys Targaryen (Considine), Alicent Hightower (Cooke), Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (D’Arcy), Prince Daemon Targaryen (Smith), and Lord Corlys Velaryon AKA the Sea Snake (Toussaint). Ifans will play Otto Hightower, the hand of the King, Best has been cast as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Mizuno plays Mysaria, an ally to Prince Daemon Targaryen, Fabien Frankel will play Ser Criston Cole, Alcock is Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Carey is set to portray Young Alicent Hightower. Ryan Corr is Ser Harwin ‘Breakbones’ Strong, Jefferson Hall is Lord Jason Lannister, the Lord of Casterly Rock as well as his twin Tyland Lannister, a crafty and calculating politician. David Horovitch is playing Grand Maester Mellos, Graham McTavish is Ser Harrold Westerling of the Kingsguard, Matthew Needham is Larys Strong, Bill Paterson plays Lord Lyman Beesbury, and Gavin Spokes is Lord Lyonel Strong.

House of the Dragon does not yet have a premiere date, but the show is expected to debut in 2022.