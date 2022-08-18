Game of Thrones Composer Ramin Djawadi Teases Connections in House of the Dragon Score

This Sunday, Game of Thrones fans around the world finally get the chance to return to Westeros. Three years ago, Game of Thrones came to a fairly anticlimactic conclusion, and many fans have been itching to see what else HBO does with the beloved fantasy franchise. We'll find out on Sunday with the arrival of House of the Dragon, a prequel/spinoff series that follows House Targaryen's rise to power hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Given that they're part of the same franchise, there will obviously be some similarities between Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. One of those will be the score, with both being composed by Ramin Djawadi. Ahead of House of the Dragon's premiere, Djawadi talked to EW about the connections between his two scores.

"I can say this much, we very much wanted to keep the DNA alive for House of the Dragon from the original show," Djawadi said. "We will hear themes that we remember from the original show, but because it's all new characters, this is 200 years before, there is a ton of new material I've written, a lot of new themes that we will hear."

Djawadi went on to explain that many of the connections between the two show's scores have to do with House Targaryen. After being one of the main families in Game of Thrones, the Targaryens are front and center for House of the Dragon.

"This is all about the Targaryens, so the big thing was to keep their sound and their themes," the composer continued. "Like I said earlier, the DNA, it needs to be connected. That was a foundation. But because we're dealing with House specific, I wanted to make sure that there's a lot of new themes for different characters and all the complex storylines that we know happens in Game of Thrones. I wanted to connect the two like that."

Are you looking forward to see what Ramin Djawadi has in store for House of the Dragon? Let us know in the comments!

House of the Dragon premieres on September 21st on HBO and HBO Max.