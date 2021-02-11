Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon Adds Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno to Cast

✖

Game of Thrones may have ended in 2019, but HBO is not done with the wide world of Westeros and beyond. The first spin-off on HBO's roster is Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, a series that will draw inspiration from George R.R. Martin's novella Fire & Blood, and follow the rise of the Targaryen family. Previous reports have named Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Emma D'Arcy as part of the cast. A new article from Deadline reveals that the series has also added Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, and Sonoya Mizuno.

Deadline adds that the show is expected to have five lead characters, including King Viserys Targaryen (Considine), Alicent Hightower (Cooke), Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (D’Arcy), Prince Daemon Targaryen (Smith), and Lord Corlys Velaryon AKA the Sea Snake (Toussaint). Ifans will play Otto Hightower, the hand of the King, and Best has been cast as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon. Thet leaves Mizuno, who plays Mysaria, an ally to Prince Daemon Targaryen who “came to Westeros with nothing and has been sold more times than she can recall."

"I expect to be involved in [the production of House of the Dragon] to some extent… and, who knows, if things work out, I may even be able to script a few episodes, as I did for the first four seasons of Game Of Thrones," George R.R. Martin wrote in a blog post after the show was announced. "But… let me make this perfectly clear… I am not taking on any scripts until I have finished and delivered Winds Of Winter. Winter is still coming, and Winds remains my priority, as much as I’d love to write an [episode] of House."

HBO's Casey Bloys recently teased more Game of Thrones spin-off series are still in the works.

"Here's what I would say about Game of Thrones. As you know, George R.R. Martin has created a very large and detailed universe," Bloys explains. "What's great about it is there are roadmaps and histories and characters that lend themselves to adapting for TV. And you know we've got House of the Dragon coming, we start shooting in April."

Are you excited for House of the Dragon? Tell us in the comments!

In a recent sizzle reel promoting the upcoming slate of programming on HBO and HBO Max, HBO confirmed that House of the Dragon will be released in 2022.