Game of Thrones Prequel Adds Last Christmas Star in "Key Role"

Back in 2019, Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) starred in Paul Feig's holiday romance, Last Christmas. Well, it turns out Clarke won't be the only person from that film to be a part of the Game of Thrones universe. The first Game of Thrones spin-off on HBO's roster is House of the Dragon, a series that will draw inspiration from George R.R. Martin's novella Fire & Blood, and follow the rise of the Targaryen family. There have been many casting announcements over the last year, and the latest includes Last Christmas' Fabien Frankel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Frankel has been cast as Ser Criston Cole, a member of King Viserys I Targaryen's Kingsguard, whose actions "helped pave the way to civil war."

"He is the common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven," Martin wrote about the character. "He has no claim to lands or titles, all he has is his honor and his skill with sword and lance. He is a challenger, a champion, cheered by the commons, beloved of the ladies. He is a lover (or is he?), a seducer (or is he?), a betrayer (or is he?), a breaker of hearts and a maker of kings ... Welcome to Westeros, Fabien. And do keep that sword sharp."

"I expect to be involved in [the production of House of the Dragon] to some extent… and, who knows, if things work out, I may even be able to script a few episodes, as I did for the first four seasons of Game Of Thrones," Martin wrote in a blog post after the show was announced. "But… let me make this perfectly clear… I am not taking on any scripts until I have finished and delivered Winds Of Winter. Winter is still coming, and Winds remains my priority, as much as I’d love to write an [episode] of House."

Previous reports have named Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Emma D'Arcy as part of the cast as well as Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, and Sonoya Mizuno. It was previously reported that the series will have five main characters, including King Viserys Targaryen (Considine), Alicent Hightower (Cooke), Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (D’Arcy), Prince Daemon Targaryen (Smith), and Lord Corlys Velaryon AKA the Sea Snake (Toussaint). Ifans will play Otto Hightower, the hand of the King, and Best has been cast as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon. Thet leaves Mizuno, who plays Mysaria, an ally to Prince Daemon Targaryen who "came to Westeros with nothing and has been sold more times than she can recall."

