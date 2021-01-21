Second Game of Thrones Prequel Series in Development at HBO

✖

HBO has talked for quite a while about producing multiple Game of Thrones-related projects, and the premium network clearly wasn't exaggerating. There is already one Game of Thrones prequel in the works, in the form of House of the Dragon, which is slated for 2022. Now, HBO has its sights set on yet another Game of Thrones prequel project, one that fans of the George R.R. Martin-authored franchise have been hoping to see for some time. The Tales of Dunk and Egg are coming to TV.

According to a new report from Variety, HBO is actively developing a new TV series based on Tales of Dunk and Egg, the set of three novellas written by Martin. The novellas follow the stories of Ser Duncan the Tall and a young Aegon V Targaryen, who are referred to as Dunk and Egg.

Tales of Dunk and Egg consists of three different novellas, all of which have been collected and published together since their initial releases. "The Hedge Knight" was published in 1998, followed by "The Sworn Sword" in 2003 and "The Mystery Knight" in 2010. These stories take place about 90 years before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire, the inspiration for the Game of Thrones TV series.

There were initially a few Game of Thrones spinoffs in development, one of which had actually shot an entire pilot. All of the projects were passed on by the network, save for House of the Dragon. That never meant that HBO wanted to move on from Game of Thrones, however, as network head of programming Casey Bloys confirmed last year, when he compared the franchise's potential to that of Marvel or Star Wars.

“Those are fantastic properties that are decades and decades old,” Bloys said. “I don’t know that it would get that big, but certainly it is a great resource that we have and an amazing world. So I don’t think it’s just going to be the one [show] for the rest of its life.”

Despite the controversial final season of Game of Thrones, the series was an absolutely groundbreaking achievement for HBO, setting records and redefining what could be done on premium cable. Don't expect the Game of Thrones well to run dry any time soon.

Are you looking forward to the Tales of Dunk and Egg prequel series on HBO? Let us know in the comments!