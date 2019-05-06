Fan-Favorite Game of Thrones Star Isn’t Allowed to Watch the Show

15-year-old Game of Throne star Bella Ramsey, who until the Battle of Winterfell portrayed young noblewoman Lyanna Mormont on the adult HBO series, says her parents prohibit her from watching the show.

“I’ll probably watch it all when I’m 18. Even the episodes I have seen, there have been some parts where Mum and Dad just stand in front of me to block me seeing anything too gruesome on screen,” Ramsey told the Daily Star.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I was allowed to see myself being killed last Sunday and I’ve watched a bit of Season 7.” Sacrificing herself and dying at the hands of an ogre was “heroic” and a “great death,” Ramsey added, sentiments she echoed in conversation with EW.

“She was going to go at some point because everyone does and this way she went was the best way she could have,” she said. “I wanted to either end up on the Iron Throne or have a really good death. So I’m happy.”

Filming the death scene “didn’t bother me at all,” Ramsey said. “I’ve done a little bit of dead acting before and it’s harder than it looks. You would think it would be dead easy — ah, that was a pun! — but you still have to act like you’re dead because naturally you move. You have to concentrate to be completely still.”

Ramsey did admit she was surprised by her continued role — “It was originally gonna just be one bit,” she told EW — but even more surprised when Lyanna emerged as a pint-sized fan-favorite.

“I didn’t think it was going to be anything. I just thought that I turned up and did it,” Ramsey said. “When [the fan reaction] kicked up it was mad. I didn’t expect it.”

HBO premieres new episodes of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones Sundays at 9 pm.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!