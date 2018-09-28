‘Game of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke Debuts New Short Haircut

Game of Thrones is gradually coming to an end, and one of the show’s cast members is celebrating in a unique way.

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daeynerys Targaryen on the hit HBO series, recently shared a photo of her new short haircut on Instagram. As Clarke joked in the caption of the photo, the new do was attempting to channel “when Gwyneth [Paltrow] and Brad [Pitt] had the same hair cut“.

This is just the latest style choice that Clarke has made in recent weeks, with the actress also getting a tattoo of the three dragons that Dany raised as children on Game of Thrones.

At the moment, it’s pretty unclear what Dany’s fate will be at the end of Game of Throne’s upcoming seventh season, but Clarke apparently had a very specific reaction to it.

“It f–ed me up.” Clarke said in an interview earlier this summer. “Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is…”

That whole nature of Thrones’ “lasting impression” has been a topic of conversation in recent weeks, with franchise creator George R.R. Martin not being entirely sure why the series is ending.

“I don’t know,” Martin explained in an interview at this month’s Emmy awards. “Ask David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] when they come through. We could have gone to 11, 12, 13 seasons, but I guess they wanted a life.”

“If you’ve read my novels, you know there was enough material for more seasons.” Martin added. “They made certain cuts, but that’s fine.”

But even then, it sounds like Game of Thrones won’t be out of the television landscape anytime soon, with an array of different spinoff series in development.

“We have five other shows – five prequels in development – that are based on other periods in the history of Westeros.” Martin continued. “Some of them just a hundred years before Game of Thrones, some of them 5000 years before Game of Thrones.”

What do you think of Clarke’s new haircut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

The final season of Game of Thrones will debut sometime in 2019.

