Game of Thrones: SPOILER Makes the Ultimate Sacrifice in the Battle of Winterfell

This episode of Game of Thrones was never going to be easy to watch, but the Battle of Winterfell has hit harder than some people might have expected. Within an hour of the intense, action-heavy episode, the lives of a few fan-favorite characters had already been claimed, including one that occurred so an even bigger character could continue their journey.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from the latest episode of Game of Thrones! Continue reading at your own risk…

Throughout a pretty significant chuck of the episode, Arya had been running through the halls of the castle, trying to escape the clutches of the undead wigts. She finally found herself in a corner when the Hound and Beric Dondarrion appeared to come to her aid. In order to keep her alive, Beric stodd in the way of her and her potential killers.

After taking several bites and scratched from the walking dead, Beric lost his life. They trio made it to another, safer room before Beric breathed his last, and Melisandre confirmed that he wouldn’t be coming back.

Of course, Beric is known for coming back to life thanks to Melisandre and the Lord of Light. However, she noted in this episode that he was always brought back because there was a purpose he needed to fulfill. Saving Arya’s life was apparently that purpose. We won’t be seeing Beric back any time soon.

Did you think Beric would lose his life in the battle? Which death was the most unexpected? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

