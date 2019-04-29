Game of Thrones: SPOILER Is the First to Die in the Battle of Winterfell

We’re halfway through the final season of Game of Thrones and unfortunately, we all know what that means. The dreaded Battle of Winterfell is upon us. The Night King’s army has marched on Westeros to meet Daenerys, Jon, and the rest of civilization head-on, and there are sure to be plenty of deaths throughout the 80+ minute episode. The battle rages on, but just a few minutes into the affair we got our first major casualty, and it doesn’t paint a pretty picture for what’s to come.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from the latest episode of Game of Thrones! Continue reading at your own risk…

As the Battle of Winterfell began, Game of Thrones fans around the world began to worry about the demise of some of their favorite characters, particularly those that aren’t in the small group of major characters. The worrying was warranted, as Eddison Tollett, one of Jon’s closest allies, was the first to die.

Sadly, we know that the deaths won’t be stopping here. This episode of Game of Thrones contains the longest continuous on-screen battle in film history. The Winterfell sequence took a whopping 55 nights to film, and put the cast through the most difficult shoot of their lives.

While most characters talked about fearing their death ahead of this episode, Tormund Giantsbane couldn’t care less. During a recent interview, actor Kristofer Hivju said that there was never any fear on Tormund’s part.

“Tormund has been focused on the dead since he was a child and old enough to hear the stories,” Hivju said. “He’s grown up as a warrior… His life is fighting, and I think that gives him a kick, and he loves fighting because it’s part of his DNA.

Were you expecting to see this death on Game of Thrones? Who else do you think will meet their fate during the final season? Let us know in the comments!

New episodes of Game of Thrones air on Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on HBO.

