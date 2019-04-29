Game Of Thrones Battle Of Winterfell Has Fans Heart Rate Monitors Going Nuts

Heads up, minor spoilers for Game of Thrones below! The Battle of Winterfell is well underway and so far, there are major casualties on both side of the war. The battle, which has cinema-quality special effects, is stressing fans out, who have turned to Twitter to share the fact their smartwatches and phones are telling them to relax.

In the age of smart devices, it’s convenient to have your heart rate constantly monitored — until you’re too nervous while watching your favorite show. Keep scrolling to see some of the fans who are having problems with their smartwatches…

Bug Off Apple

My Apple Watch keeps showing the high heart rate notification #GameofThrones — Lauren Fernández Meihls (@cubanalaf) April 29, 2019

Going Insane!

C’ya Watch

I had to take my Apple Watch off. MY HEART RATE IS GOING TO STAY HIGH. #BattleForWinterfell @GameOfThrones — nBm (@msnicolemaria) April 29, 2019

Already Too High!

Using my Apple Watch to monitor my heart rate during tonight’s #GameOfThrones episode. Already at 82 which is much higher than my resting HR and it’s just the opening credits!#BattleForWinterfell — Angela Keller (@smangelaa) April 29, 2019

I’m Not Even Working Out!

If anyone wants to know how nervous I am, my Apple Watch just alerted me that my heart rate is elevated even though it appears I’m not working out. #GameofThrones — regs (@allisonoregan) April 29, 2019

Gonna Give Me a Heart Attack

My Apple Watch just told me my heart rate was 145 LMAO Game of Thrones is gonna give me a heart attack — dracarys 🔥 (@em_elizzz2) April 15, 2019

Anxiety City!