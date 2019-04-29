Game of Thrones Fans Are Furious the Winterfell Battle Scenes Are Too Dark

It’s finally here. The third episode of Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season is upon us with the Battle of Winterfell coming to life, bringing great tension to the series as well as certain death for various beloved characters in the HBO series. However, while the promised-battle has arrived in epic proportions, fans are less than happy about the situation — because the episode lighting is dark it’s impossible to see anything — and they’ve taken to social media to complain.

On Twitter, fans have been very vocal about how dark the episode has been thus far. While narratively it makes sense that things would be “dark” as the battle is taking place at night, it’s so dark that it’s incredibly difficult to see what is actually going on. While there are some bursts of light in the episode thanks to various torches and fires one would expect to be employed in a night battle against the Army of the Dead, generally-speaking the episode is overwhelmingly dark, so much so that even when the camera is close enough to a character for one to presumably see what’s going on, the lightning is such that it’s difficult to identify them. You have to listen carefully.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even though the darkness is making parts of the episode a challenge to watch, it isn’t without purpose and we’re not just talking about the battle being at night against an army for the Night King who wants to bring darkness to the world. The disorenting nature of the episode’s dark lightning mimics for viewers what the characters themselves are experiencing on the battle field and in the crypts while the battle rages on. And, as we noted, there are moments where the action is brighter, lighting wise. A particularly epic scene featuring Arya is still dim, but light enough that you can see the action — including a moment that will surely have fans talking for a long time to come.

With all of that said, how dark is it? Here are some of the reactions below, but warning, spoiler’s for tonight’s episode in the reactions below.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Can’t see anything

I’m not ok rn why am I shaking? Does anyone else feel like they’re ACTUALLY THERE 1 character down already and ghost ran in with the Dothraki and now he’s not there is he dead? WHAT IS GOING ON I CANT SEE ANYTHING THE CAMERA IS TOO DARK #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/hfBAjry9FZ — Kate Elizabeth (@kateElizabeth97) April 29, 2019

Way too dark

Can’t they turn on a light?

#GameOfThrones can the director turn on a light of something? It is too dark, can’t see anything. — gueeds (@gueeds) April 29, 2019

Should have happened in the daytime

Either I need a better tv or the battle should have happened in the day time. Way too dark. #GameofThrones — yoli (@magic14) April 29, 2019

Would be way better if it wasn’t so dark

This battle would be a lot better if you could see more. Way too dark. #GameofThrones — ADAM 🐼🦄 (@ItsAdamBe) April 29, 2019

Well, at least I’m not so scared

Best part of this episode is that it’s so dark I can’t really see anything to make me too scared. #GameofThrones #BattleOfWinterfell — Jackie Quintana (@JackieQuintana) April 29, 2019

They spent how much on this episode?

Game of Thrones spent 15 million on this episode and I’m staring at the like this cuz it’s too dark to see #BattleOfWinterfell pic.twitter.com/JwrXrxjSE3 — Lauren (@Malk1) April 29, 2019

You need to be Bran to watch this episode

WHAT IS GOING ON?

Can’t hardly tell what’s going on during this battle. Too damn dark #GameofThrones — Josh (@outdoorswriter) April 29, 2019

At least we can’t see the dying