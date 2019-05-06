Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 Features Awkward Moment for Arya and Gendry

Arya has been the talk of the town over the last couple of weeks on Game of Thrones. First, she takes what she wants in the form of Gendry, assuring that she lost her virginity in case she died during the Battle of Winterfell. But as we know now, she didn’t die. In a shocking twist last Sunday, Arya emerged from the shadows and killed the Night King, eliminating the entire Army of the Dead and saving Westeros in the process. Arya is on top of the world, that much is for sure. However, if you’re the man trying to stand at her side, life is a little more difficult.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from the latest episode of Game of Thrones! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just before the Battle of Winterfell, Arya and Gendry slept together, certainly a big moment for the both of them. In this Sunday’s episode, Gendry revealed that he saw the experience as more than just a one night type of thing. Arya wasn’t exactly on the same page.

While all of Winterfell was celebrating the victory against the Night King with a great feast, Gendry set out to find Aray to try and clear things up about their relationship. It took him awhile, and he was granted a huge honor by Daenerys in the process, but he eventually made his way to Arya.

When the two finally met, they started things off with a kiss, which made it seem as though things were going to work out. Unfortunately for Gendry, the situation changed when he told Arya he wanted to be with her. Gendry proposed to her and Arya shut the guy down.

She told him she wasn’t interested in the same kind of relationship he was, clear that she doesn’t feel the same way. That certainly could change in the future, but Arya seemed pretty set in her decision.

Two weeks, two daggers from Arya Stark.

New episodes of Game of Thrones air on Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on HBO.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!