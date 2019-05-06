TV Shows

Game of Thrones Fans Can’t Get Enough of The Show’s Latest Hookup

Heads up, mild spoilers incoming for Game of Thrones! In the wake of the Battle of Winterfell, […]

By

Heads up, mild spoilers incoming for Game of Thrones! In the wake of the Battle of Winterfell, Dany’s warriors are celebrating the defeat of the Night Knight. With Brienne, Jamie, and Tyrion playing a drinking game, it was revealed that Brienne still had her virginity. Before long, she and Jamie hooked up in a sex scene most fans have been waiting in anticipation for the better part of the series.

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the highly-anticipated hookup!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights at 9/8 p.m. Central on HBO.

Did you think Brienne and Jamie would ever end of hooking up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Yaaaaas!

Break Em Legs

Yeeeeesh

Win Win!

Get It Girl!

IT’S HAPPENING!

Done Lost Her Mind

Tagged:
,

Related Posts