A Lady Named Nora Was the MVP of Divisive Game of Thrones Episode

Big spoilers up ahead for tonight’s episode of Game of Thrones! Proceed with caution if you have yet to see it. As Dany was busy burning King’s Landing to a crisp, thousands of innocent residents were tasked with trying to find shelter wherever they could.

In addition to Arya’s timely arrival to the Westeros capital, one resident stuck out in particular for being one of the main heroes of the night. As fans quickly noted on Twitter, a woman named Nora did one hell of a job getting whoever she could to safety before ultimately getting killed in Dany and Drogon’s wrath. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the character…

Game of Thrones wraps up its eight-season run next Sunday, May 19th on HBO starting at 9/8 p.m. Central.

What’d you think of tonight’s episode? Did you catch Nora becoming the unsung hero of the night? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

The True Heir

Nora was supposed to sit on the Iron Throne 😔 #GameofThrones — JM Ballos (@jm_ballos) May 13, 2019

Give ‘er A Round of Applause

Ok but can we get a round of applause for Nora, the mother that saved Arya #MothersDay #AryaStark #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/E0vANY56YJ — Cadance (@MeuAmorCadencia) May 13, 2019

🙁

Happy Mother’s Day to Nora, the woman that tried to save #Arya at King’s Landing but got burned with her daughter by #Daenerys going berserk. #GameOfThrones — ✨ Churro Papi ✨ (@FerNerdy) May 13, 2019

The Real MVP

Shoutout to Nora for saving Arya #realmvp #gameofthrones — Luan Truong (@famuluan) May 13, 2019

Please Don’t Go

An Angel

Yo my dudes I did not come here for Arya to get trampled to death. Nora, you an angel girl. #GameOfThrones — Usually S. (@not_very_blue) May 13, 2019

Bless You

Thank you Nora for saving Arya from gettin trampled on 🙏🏾 #GameofThrones — Ken The II (@KingsSun) May 13, 2019

THANK GOD