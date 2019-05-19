What Time Does the Game of Thrones Series Finale Air?

The end of a television era is upon us, as Game of Thrones is set to air its series finale tonight. If you don’t want to miss a minute of the action, here’s exactly when you need to tune in.

The final episode of Thrones is expected to air tonight, May 19th, at 9/8c on HBO. The episode is expected to be 79 minutes long, which should mean that it will conclude around 10:19/9:19c. If you’re unable to tune into the episode live, it will also be available to stream at that time on HBO Go and HBO Now, and it will be rerun on HBO later that night at 11:31/10:31c.

It’s hard to deny that the as-yet-untitled series finale has a lot of expectations riding on it, as fans have no idea exactly who (if anyone) will end up on the Iron Throne. Considering the backlash that has popped up to this season – including over a million fans even petitioning to remake the final batch of episodes – it’s safe to say that there’s even more riding on the finale.

“From the beginning, we’ve talked about how the show would end.” showrunner David Benioff said in a previous interview. “A good story isn’t a good story if you have a bad ending. Of course we worry. It’s also part of the fun of any show that people love arguing about it. I loved the way David Chase ended The Sopranos [with its surprising cut to black]. I was one of those people who thought my TV had gone out. I got up and was checking the wires, unable to believe my cable had gone out in the most important moment of my favorite TV series. I think that was the best of all possible endings for that show. But a lot of people hated it. I’ve gotten into a lot of arguments with people about why that was a great ending, but people felt legitimately cheated and that’s their right to feel that way…Either way, it works for me.. Once it cuts to black nobody knows, and that’s what great about it. The only sad part is nobody can ever do that ending again.”

“Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans? I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think,” Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, shared before the season started. “I think it will be really interesting to see people’s reactions, but for me reading the script it was just like heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script it just says, ‘End of Game of Thrones‘. That was really emotional.”

