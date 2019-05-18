Game of Thrones Season 8 Finale Leaks

The Game of Thrones series finale debuts Sunday night. It may well be the most anticipated series finale in television history and that means two things: not only is the hunt for spoilers real, it should come as no surprise that the plot to the finale has already been leaked online.

Just a head’s up, while this article will talk about the series finale leak, we won’t be sharing any spoilers so don’t be afraid to read on. As is the case with some leaks, how accurate the leaks end up being is something that won’t really be known until the episode airs Sunday night.

Over on Reddit, a user has been maintaining a very detailed spoiler compilation post keeping track of the various spoilers and leaks for the HBO series over the course of the entire eight seasons. Their latest update includes a lengthy full-episode synopsis of the upcoming series finale, breaking down the aftermath of last week’s shocking events at King’s Landing, who ultimately ends up sitting on the Iron Throne, as well as some potential alternate endings. As the post is currently still available, you can read it for yourself (if you so choose) here.

Again, we will have to wait until Sunday to see how accurate this breakdown ends up being, but if this particular Reddit user has been pretty accurate with the breakdowns of previous episodes — they note a 95% accuracy for Episode 5 and a 100% accuracy for Episode 4. If their Episode 6 leak ends up being accurate at either of those percentages, reactions to the finale will be very interesting to say the least, something that showrunner David Benioff seems to be anticipating.

“From the beginning, we’ve talked about how the show would end.” Benioff said in a recent interview. “A good story isn’t a good story if you have a bad ending. Of course we worry. It’s also part of the fun of any show that people love arguing about it. I loved the way David Chase ended The Sopranos [with its surprising cut to black]. I was one of those people who thought my TV had gone out. I got up and was checking the wires, unable to believe my cable had gone out in the most important moment of my favorite TV series. I think that was the best of all possible endings for that show. But a lot of people hated it. I’ve gotten into a lot of arguments with people about why that was a great ending, but people felt legitimately cheated and that’s their right to feel that way…Either way, it works for me… Once it cuts to black nobody knows, and that’s what great about it. The only sad part is nobody can ever do that ending again.”

Game of Thrones‘ series finale will air Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

