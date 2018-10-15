‘Game of Thrones’: Peter Dinklage Hints at Tragic Fate for Tyrion

The endgame of HBO’s Game of Thrones is still a bit of a mystery — but a comment from one of the franchise’s stars might be a cause for concern.

In a new interview with Vulture, Peter Dinklage offered a bit of a tease about the fate of his character, Tyrion Lannister, when the HBO series eventually reaches its end. Dinklage’s comments were rather vague, but could certainly be interpreted as the character meeting his demise.

“I feel very, very — I’m trying to find the right word.” Dinklage explained. “I think he was given a very good conclusion. No matter what that is — death can be a great way out.”

For some fans, this might be a surprise, as nothing else has previously seemed to indicate that Tyrion would be killed off in Game of Thrones‘ end. Comments made by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Tyrion’s brother, Jaime Lannister, certainly seemed to hint that the Lannister family would survive.

“It was a surprise,” Coster-Waldau said in an interview earlier this month. “God, every time we got a new script I thought, ‘OK, this is probably going to be the one.’ But no. The Lannister kids made it to the end.”

Regardless of whether or not Tyrion makes it out of the series finale alive, Dinklage apparently had quite a reaction to wrapping up his time on the role.

“It’s always anticlimactic for the character’s last day.” Dinklage explained. “Nothing is shot chronologically, so you don’t get some big mountaintop scene or anything. It’s just, ‘That’s a wrap on Peter Dinklage.’ But as anticlimactic as it was, my last day was also beautifully bittersweet. A lot of people whom I love were on set that day. Even if they weren’t working, they came to set, which was beautiful. I tried to do the same thing when other [Game of Thrones] actors were wrapping out. If it was their day, you would go to set to say good-bye.”

“It was really hard.” Dinklage continued. “I won’t say their name or their character’s name, but one of the young people on the show wrapped this past season and everybody was a wreck. This person had grown up on the show, you know? They were a child and now they were an adult. And then they’re done. It’s like we were witnessing this person saying good-bye to their childhood. I know Game of Thrones is just a TV show, la-di-da, but it was our life.”

Game of Thrones‘ final season is expected to debut sometime in 2019.