Here Are All of the Major Reunions in ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Premiere

Tonight’s episode of Game of Thrones featured a ton of reunions that fans have waited seasons to see. The eighth season of Game of Thrones opened with Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen arriving at Winterfell and consolidating their forces. It wasn’t the happiest homecoming for Snow, but he did reunite with his remaining siblings Sansa, Arya, and Bran. Although we saw Snow and Sansa together in Seasons 6 and 7, this was the first time we’ve had a full Stark reunion since the beginning of the show, especially as Snow hadn’t seen either Arya or Bran since Season 1.

The Starks weren’t the only family reunited on the show. Sansa also met her husband Tyrion Lannister for the first time since Season 4. Sansa and Tyrion didn’t always have the best relationship, but they were both survivors and they seem to have maintained at least a little mutual respect for each other.

Although Sansa had to deal with some uncomfortable moments from her past, Arya got to reunite with one of her few friends. Arya had a delightful reunion with her friend Gendry, who is now forging dragonglass weapons for use in their battle against the Army of the Dead. Arya also has a tense confrontation with the Hound, which makes sense as she left him for dead several seasons ago.

Other major reunions in the show included Theon rescuing his sister Yara and Sam reuniting with his old friend Jon (right after Sam finds out that Jon’s current beau Dany scorched his family. The other major reunion took place at the very end of the episode, as Jamie finds Bran waiting him at Winterfall. Jamie’s attempted murder of Bran at the end of Episode 1 arguably kicked off the “Game of Thrones” and divided Westeros in the first place.

What were your favorite reunions in tonight’s Game of Thrones episode? Let us know in the comment section!

