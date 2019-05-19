Game of Thrones Fans Are Still Hoping for a Ghost and Jon Snow Reunion in the Finale

The last time fans of Game of Thrones saw Ghost the direwolf, it was a distressing moment for fans of the HBO series. Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) entrusted the care of Ghost to Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) before heading off to King’s Landing without even giving the loyal pup a pet goodbye. Now, fans are hopeful that there will be a reunion between Jon and Ghost in tonight’s series finale.

Ghost has been a fan-favorite character on Game of Thrones for some time and, this season in particular, fans have been paying close attention to the direwolf’s fate. During the Battle of Winterfell, fans were afraid Ghost would be killed only to experience a wave of relief when he emerged, a little battle worn, but alive and well. However, that relief soon turned to anger when Jon pretty much just pawned him off on Tormund as he told him and the Wildings to head north. In fact, anger doesn’t quite cover it. Fans were outright pissed about Jon’s snub of the loving, loyal Ghost so now, ahead of tonight’s series finale, they’ve taken to Twitter to share their hopes that there might be some sort of redemption for Jon when it comes to the beloved direwolf. Forget the petition to remake Season 6, Game of Thrones fans want a Jon/Ghost reunion before all is said and done!

Read on for fans’ request that Ghost and Jon get the happiest of endings in the form of a reunion during tonight’s Game of Thrones series finale and be sure to let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments below.

Watching #TheLongNight episode of #gameofthrones and every time I see Ghost I keep hoping we will see him again tonight when #JonSnow and him reunite when Jon heads back to the north. — Erika (@ehayden) May 19, 2019

As long as Drogon and Ghost make it out alive, I am good! 🐺🐲 #GOTFinale #GoT #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/LkyJBxDgGk — Dolf Wayne Bundy Durden IV (@dolfer) May 19, 2019

Game of thrones could really spin public opinion if they give us a soldier returning from War to his dog scene between ghost and Jon snow — Boles (@icecreamboles) May 19, 2019

GAME OF THRONES will end with Jon sitting in a rocking chair with Ghost at a cabin outside of Winterfell #GOT #GameofThrones — Trevor (@yoiwillieh) May 19, 2019

Just put Ghost on the Iron Throne and be done with it. #GameOfThrones #GoodBoyGhost pic.twitter.com/N74byi3Vcl — J.A. Castillo (@WunWunDMC) May 19, 2019

