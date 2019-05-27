Game of Thrones Finale Fake Scenes Included Surprising Character Returns

The final season of Game of Thrones, particularly the series finale itself, was shrouded in secrecy during every stage of production. The crew and creative team went to extreme lengths to keep every spoiler as secretive as possible, even from the actual cast of the show. This time around, fake scripts weren’t going to be enough to throw them off the scent. Some characters who hadn’t been seen for quite a while, or who were previously thought dead, were brought to the set for the finale to keep everyone guessing up to the very end.

On Sunday night, since there were no new episodes of Game of Thrones to air, HBO released the documentary of the final season’s production, Game of Thrones: The Last Watch. There was a lot to learn about the tumultuous challenge of filming the final season, and when it got to the production of the finale itself, we learned about three familiar faces that were brought back to trick the cast and crew.

The major two set returns came in the form of Arya’s mentor and rival from the House of Black and White, Jaqen H’ghar and The Waif. This duo helped teach Arya to become the ruthless killer she was in the final season, so they were absolutely crucial to her story. However, their returns were all about throwing off those who thought they knew what would happen, or those subscribing to popular Internet theories.

Plenty of folks online thought that the final season of Game of Thrones would give Arya a tragic twist. Either the Waif would return to kill her, or the Waif had killed her long ago, and Arya’s story from that point on was simply a trick by the Many-Faced God. Fortunately, none of that was actually the case. The two actors, Tom Wlaschiha and Faye Marsay, were brought back simply as diversions.

Additionally, Vladimir Furdik’s The Night King was also brought back for the finale, which had some confused because the character had just died a few episodes earlier. But again, this was just another tactic used to keep anyone from learning the truth about the finale.

