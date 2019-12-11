Game of Thrones Is the Most Tweeted About TV Show of 2019

This year saw a number of major events unfold in immensely popular TV series, but of all the exciting series in 2019, Game of Thrones dominated the social media conversation, according to a new report from Twitter. The HBO series has become one of the most popular shows on television over the past decade, always earning lots of engagement from fans online as each episode unfolded, but with this being the final season of the series, its conclusion being divisive among fans, new series in the franchise being announced while others were cancelled, and its co-creators leaving their previously-announced Star Wars films, it comes as no surprise that the phrase “Game of Thrones” earned more tweets than any other TV show this year.

The top 10 TV shows on social media in 2019 were as follows:

Game of Thrones Stranger Things The Simpsons La Casa de Papel Grey’s Anatomy Love Island Catfish: The TV Show Family Guy The Walking Dead Narcos

Following the HBO fantasy series was Stranger Things, which not only saw its third season debut this summer, but also became its most-watched season yet, according to Netflix. Whether it be building excitement towards its release or fans dissecting the events of the third season, Stranger Things filled the void of genre TV shows in the wake of Game of Thrones‘ conclusion. While The Simpsons might not be the ratings powerhouse of Game of Thrones or Stranger Things, a number of major events occurred in relation to the animated series, as fans wondered about its fate after Disney’s acquisition of Fox and the discourse of the racially-insensitive portrayal of the character Apu.

What might come as a surprise to some audiences is how low The Walking Dead landed on this list, as it has a long history of setting viewership records and inspiring fan discussion. It would appear that, much like its weekly ratings have been on a decline, so has the social media conversation surrounding the series.

In 2020, The Walking Dead will debut a third spinoff series and, while a Game of Thrones spinoff has been confirmed, it won’t be debuting next year, which is sure to shake up the ratings. Similarly, while Season Four of Stranger Things has been confirmed, it likely won’t finish shooting in time to debut next year and will seemingly debut on Netflix sometime in 2021.

