Game of Thrones: Why No Spinoffs Will End Up Only on HBO Max

Despite the original series ending more than three years ago, the Game of Thrones universe on HBO is just getting started. The House of the Dragon prequel series, which is set more than 100 years before Game of Thrones, has been a massive success for the premium network. There are several more Thrones spinoffs in different stages of development, and we are likely in for years of GoT-related shows on HBO. That said, it doesn't appear as though any of these titles will be streaming exclusives on HBO Max.

Sarah Aubrey, the head of originals for HBO Max, recently sat down with Variety to talk about the future of the streamer. When asked about Game of Thrones making a bigger mark on streaming, Aubrey explained that the franchise is already set up with the team at HBO proper, it wouldn't make sense for them to suddenly shift to HBO Max for one series.

"They're the experts in that field. You learn a lot making a show and you learn a lot in the trenches with filmmakers. You create a bond and a trust with that entire creative team. So it doesn't really make sense when you are growing something together. We wouldn't say suddenly, 'OK, James Gunn is now going to go work with their team on another version of the Peacemaker Universe or the Suicide Squad Universe.' Much of that is just about personal relationships that you build, because that's when you really have success. So that's what we really build new shows off is that relationship. There wouldn't be shifting around."

For now, it appears as though all Game of Thrones-related projects will be on the HBO network. That keeps the entire franchise under one production banner and allows for a more cohesive franchise. That's not to say that things couldn't change in the future, but there is no indication that HBO Max will be getting any GoT titles any time soon.

House of the Dragon has already been renewed for a second season, which unfortunately won't arrive until 2024. At this time, no other Game of Thrones shows have been ordered to series by HBO.

